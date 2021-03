At least 17 people have been killed and hundreds injured in powerful explosions in the West African country of Equatorial Guinea.

A total of 420 injured people were being treated in three hospitals after the explosions on Sunday in a military complex in the city of Bata, the country's health authority announced on Twitter.

Pictures and videos circulated on Twitter showed a high column of smoke and fleeing people.

The cause of the explosions was not known at first.