Jordan condoles with Turkey over martyrdom of 11 Turkish soldiers in helicopter crash

Jordan on Saturday offered condolences to Turkey over the martyrdom of 11 Turkish soldiers in a helicopter crash.

In a statement, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the Turkish people and government over the crash Thursday and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

At least 11 Turkish soldiers, including a corps commander, were martyred and two others injured as a military helicopter crashed in the eastern Bitlis province.

On Friday, a state funeral service for the martyrs was held in the capital Ankara. The Turkish president and other senior officials attended the service.