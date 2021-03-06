Jordan condoles with Turkey over martyrdom of 11 Turkish soldiers in helicopter crash

 Contact Us
Published March 06,2021
Jordan on Saturday offered condolences to Turkey over the martyrdom of 11 Turkish soldiers in a helicopter crash.

In a statement, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the Turkish people and government over the crash Thursday and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

At least 11 Turkish soldiers, including a corps commander, were martyred and two others injured as a military helicopter crashed in the eastern Bitlis province.

On Friday, a state funeral service for the martyrs was held in the capital Ankara. The Turkish president and other senior officials attended the service.