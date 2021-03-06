Hundreds protest Swedish coronavirus measures

Several hundred people protested on Saturday in Stockholm against restrictions introduced against the coronavirus pandemic, violating a cap on public gatherings.

The demonstration was not authorized. Shortly after protesters assembled at one of the capital's main squares they were ordered to disperse.

Via loudspeakers police said at most eight people were allowed to gather during the pandemic.

The protest was set up on social media by a group called Freedom Sweden, whose supporters are critical and sceptical of restrictions and information from the authorities.

"So many people in Sweden have had enough of these restrictions that are really unfounded and want to take a stand," organizer Filip Sjostrom told Stockholm daily Expressen.

After a while, the crowd left the Medborgarplatsen square in the district of Sodermalm and marched to the central Kungstradgarden park behind a large banner that read "For Freedom and Truth."

Some protesters carried Swedish flags and placards critical of vaccinations, Other placards read "Freedom Sweden," "The State Is A Mafia," and "Media Is The Virus."

There was a brief stand-off on a bridge near the park before police let the crowd pass, reports said.

Police later Saturday reported that six police officers were injured in connection with the protest, including one who was taken to hospital for treatment.

One person was suspected of violating the Public Order Act by organizing the protest without authorization, while two were arrested for other offences. Police also said they ejected 50 people in accordance with the Covid-19 law.

At Kungstradgarden, police repeated their order to disperse. Several people were led away and when police dragged off a man, several chanted that it was a violation of the constitution.

A few stragglers remained, but the main group left, television images showed.

As of Friday, about 7 per cent of Sweden's adult population had received their first vaccine dose, the Public Health Agency said.

The country of 10.3 million has recorded 13,003 corona-related deaths and 684,000 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.