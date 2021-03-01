Turkish, Croatian foreign ministers hold phone talk

Turkish foreign minister held a phone talk with his Croatian counterpart on his recent visit to Croatia, diplomatic sources said on Monday.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Gordan Grlic-Radman followed up the issues discussed during Turkish minister's visit to Croatia, according to the sources.

On Feb. 26, Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to the Balkan country for official talks. He was received by Croatia's President Zoran Milanovic and regional issues were discussed.

During his visit, Çavuşoğlu said they decided to advance the Turkey-Croatia-Bosnia and Herzegovina tripartite mechanism to the leadership level.

Çavuşoğlu also visited the Petrinja region, which was hit by magnitude-6.3 earthquake in 2020.





