Kenya records 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 152 infections

Kenya on Monday confirmed three new COVID-19-related deaths and 152 more infections in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry, 2,213 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of total tests conducted since March 2020 in the country of almost 55 million people to 1.3 million.

The East African country has so far recorded 1,859 deaths and 106,125 infections, with 86,717 recoveries.

In late January, the ministry announced that it would vaccinate 1.25 million people between February and June.

Health officials announced the government will mobilize 23,000 healthcare workers, including 8,000 volunteers, for nationwide vaccination, logistics management, data reporting, and monitoring.





