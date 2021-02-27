Ennahda supporters rally to end ongoing crisis in Tunisia

Thousands of Ennahda supporters demonstrated in the Tunisian capital, Tunis, on Saturday to demand a solution to the country's ongoing political crisis.

"National unity" and "Tomorrow is Better for Tunisia" were among banners waved by the marchers during the rally called by Ennahda, the country's main political party.

Political tensions remain high in Tunisia as President Kais Saied refuses to move ahead with the swearing in of new ministers appointed by Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, despite the reshuffle having been approved by parliament in the last week of January.

On Feb. 15, Mechichi relieved five ministers of their duties and assigned others to be caretaker ministers until the government formation is completed.

Despite this, Saeed did not invite the new ministers to take the constitutional oath before him, citing "breaches" in the cabinet formation.





