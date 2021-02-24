Covid-19 cases slow in Americas, but vaccines to take months to impact virus -PAHO

 Contact Us
Published February 24,2021
COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States declined by 30% in the last week compared with the previous one and most South American countries are reporting a drop in new cases, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.

But vaccines are in short supply, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said, and it will be months before vaccinations affect the rate of COVID-19 infections. As of this week, 78 million people have been vaccinated in the Americas, the vast majority in North America, she said.