10 dead, 50 hurt in Boko Haram mortar attacks in Nigeria

At least 10 people were killed and 50 more injured in a string of mortar attacks by the Boko Haram terror group in northeastern Nigeria, an official said on Wednesday.

Fear gripped Maiduguri city and scores of residents scampered for safety as mortar rounds hit four populated areas-Kaleri, Bulabulin, Gwange, and Adam Kolo-on Tuesday evening.

Security forces moved in quickly to push back the terrorists from the city's outskirts.

"A total of 60 people were injured in the attacks and 10 of them have died," Babagana Zulum, governor of the northeastern Borno State, told journalists after visiting the State Specialists Hospital and University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

He said the Boko Haram terror group, which has repeatedly targeted Maiduguri, was responsible for the attacks.