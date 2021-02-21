Egypt petroleum minister visits Israel for energy talks

Egypt's Petroleum Minister Tariq al-Mulla arrived in Israel on Sunday for talks on bolstering bilateral cooperation in the field of energy, the Yedioth Aharonoth newspaper reported.

Al-Mulla's visit is the first by an Egyptian minister to Israel in the last five years.

The Egyptian minister will discuss with Israeli energy officials and representatives of energy companies ways of enhancing cooperation, especially in the field of natural gas excavation.

Al-Mulla is expected to meet with top Israeli officials during his visit, including President Reuven Rivlin, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

According to Israeli channel i24news, the Egyptian minister will visit the Leviathan gas field on the Mediterranean.

Al-Mulla will also visit Ramallah for talks with Palestinian officials, daily Egypt Independent reported.

There was no comment from the Egyptian authorities on the report.

In January 2020, Egypt started to import Israeli gas under an agreement by which Israel exports 85 billion cubic meters to Cairo over the next 15 years.