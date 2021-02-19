Kosovo government asked to label FETO and PKK as terrorist organizations

Kosovo's regional development minister asked the government Thursday to officially designate the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and the PKK/PYD as terrorist groups.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting held in the Prime Ministry building during a discussion on Kosovo's intelligence and security policy platform, Enis Kervan said the two terrorist organizations could seriously harm Kosovo and noted that the PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the EU and the US.

"I think that organizations such as the PKK, PYD and FETO, which commit crimes all over the world, could harm Kosovo. Therefore, I think they should be included in this security strategy," said Kervan.

He added that Kosovo would benefit from increased cooperation with Turkey against these terrorist organizations.

Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti asked that Kervan's request be transferred to the Kosovo Intelligence Agency (AKI) for review.

"Our intelligence and security policy is coordinated with and in line with our international partners," said Hoti.

Although the request was accepted by the cabinet without any negative votes or abstentions, it will be sent to the AKI Parliamentary Oversight Commission and AKI director for review.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in which 251 people were martyred and 2,734 injured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.