UN warns Myanmar army may commit crimes against humanity

There is "potential for violence on a greater scale in Myanmar," the UN's special rapporteur warned on Tuesday night, urging the international community to stop the military from continuing "down this violent path."

Troops have been sent to the financial hub Yangon and surrounding cities where protesters have planned mass demonstrations on Wednesday, Tom Andrews, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, said in a statement.

"In the past, such troop movements preceded killings, disappearances, and detentions on a mass scale," he warned.

"I am terrified that given the confluence of these two developments-planned mass protests and troops converging-we could be on the precipice of the military committing even greater crimes against the people of Myanmar."

He called on governments, individuals, and entities that "may have an influence on Myanmar military authorities" to convince the junta to avoid violence and allow peaceful protests.

Andrews also urged the international business community to take urgent action.

"Urgently call your interlocutors in the State Administrative Council and stress to them that you will be forced to suspend or cease business in Myanmar if they continue down this violent path," he said.

"If, as I fear, we see continued mass violence against peaceful protesters, those businesses continuing to work with the military, regardless of their actions, must accept that they are complicit in the violence."

Myanmar has witnessed mass protests since the military coup of Feb. 1, with people rejecting the junta's claims that the public has supported its move to oust elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.