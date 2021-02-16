38 dead, more feared drowned as bus falls into canal in India

At least 38 people were killed while several were missing after a passenger bus fell into a canal in central India on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place in Madhya Pradesh state's Sidhi district after the driver reportedly lost control over the vehicle.

"We have recovered 38 bodies from the canal which is some 30 feet [9.1 metres] deep. Seven people were rescued," area police chief Ashok Pandey told dpa by phone from the scene.

"We are carrying on rescue work since some more passengers are missing," he added.

According to reports, the bus was carrying between 50 to 60 passengers at the time of the accident.

"It is unclear how the accident occurred. We are yet to talk to the survivors who have been moved to the hospital," Pandey said.

Tens of thousands of people are killed in road crashes in India every year. The accidents are mostly blamed on poorly maintained roads and vehicles or negligent driving.







