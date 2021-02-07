Thousands gather for second day of street protests in Myanmar

Protesters take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on February 7, 2021. (Photo by Ye Aung THU / AFP)

Protesters in Yangon carried red balloons – the colour representing Suu Kyi's National League for Democracracy Party (NLD) – and chanted, "We don't want military dictatorship! We want democracy!"

By mid-morning about 100 people had also gathered in the coastal town of Mawlamine in the southeast and students and doctors were gathering in the city of Mandalay.