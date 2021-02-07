WORLD

Thousands gather for second day of street protests in Myanmar

WORLD Reuters
Published
Protesters take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on February 7, 2021. (Photo by Ye Aung THU / AFP)

Tens of thousands of people marched for a second day in ’s biggest city on Sunday, and thousands more across the country to against the military junta’s coup and detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi last week.

Protesters in Yangon carried red balloons – the colour representing Suu Kyi's National League for Democracracy Party (NLD) – and chanted, "We don't want military dictatorship! We want democracy!"

By mid-morning about 100 people had also gathered in the coastal town of Mawlamine in the southeast and students and doctors were gathering in the city of Mandalay.

