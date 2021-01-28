Pirates who kidnapped Turkish sailors make contact to talk ransom
WORLD Reuters
Published
"Information has been obtained that all 15 crew members are in good health, not wounded and together," Turkey's state-run new agency reported on Thursday by citing the shipping company Boden.
Pirates who kidnapped 15 sailors from a Turkish-crewed container ship in the Gulf of Guinea on Saturday have made their first contact with the shipping company to discuss a ransom, Turkish state media reported on Thursday.
"Information has been obtained that all 15 crew members are in good health, not wounded and together," state-owned Anadolu news agency reported the shipping company Boden as saying.