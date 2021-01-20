IRANS PRESIDENT HASSAN ROUHANI URGES JOE BIDEN TO RETURN TO 2015 NUCLEAR DEAL

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani urged U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday to return to the 2015 nuclear deal and lift crippling sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

"The ball is in the U.S. court now. If Washington returns to Iran's 2015 nuclear deal, we will also fully respect our commitments under the pact," Rouhani said in a televised cabinet meeting.

"U.S. President Donald Trump's political career is over today and his 'maximum pressure' policy on Iran has completely failed," Rouhani added.

ROUHANI HAILS DEPARTURE OF 'TYRANT' TRUMP

Rouhani hailed the departure of "tyrant" US counterpart Donald Trump, who is due to leave office later in the day.

A "tyrant's era came to an end and today is the final day of his ominous reign. Someone for whom all of his four years bore no fruit other than injustice and corruption and causing problems for his own people and the world," he said in televised remarks to his cabinet.









