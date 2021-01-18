Kuwait emir accepts government resignation

Kuwait's emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Monday accepted the resignation of the country's government, according to the official KUNA news agency.

KUNA said the emir has asked the government to stay on in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet is formed.

Last week, Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah submitted his government's resignation amid disputes with the parliament.

The move came after cabinet members tendered their resignations en masse to the premier, citing "current developments regarding the relationship between parliament and the government".

Lawmakers asked to grill the prime minister over what they described as "constitutional violations".










