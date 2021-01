The German capital is planning to tighten the lockdown rules, restricting residents to travel further than 15km (9 miles) from their home. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 19,600 to 1,953,426, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

The reported death toll rose by 1,060 to 42,637, the tally showed.