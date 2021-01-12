WORLD

Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa tests positive for novel coronavirus

Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa tested positive late Monday for COVID-19, according to a statement from the country's Presidency.

The statement said 72-year-old Rebelo de Sousa has shown no coronavirus symptoms so far but will self-isolate at his official residence.

The president had "tested negative yesterday, and although today's antigen test is negative, it was now known, at 9:40 p.m., that the PCR test was positive," the statement added.

Rebelo de Sousa was quarantined for half a day after the detection of the coronavirus on Jan. 6 in one of his consultants whom he had met on Jan. 4 and continued his official program with the advice of doctors after the tests were negative.

Rebelo de Sousa, who is a candidate in presidential elections scheduled for Jan. 24, is considered the favorite, according to polls.


