Greece sees spike in virus cases

Greece confirmed another 866 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the country's health authority said.

Of the daily cases, 12 were identified at the country's entry points, according to the National Public Health Organization.

Despite strict lockdown measures including a night curfew, the virus seems to be resistant with cases increasing, said the health authority.

The country has been in lockdown since Nov. 7 due to a second spike in cases, especially in northern Greece.

The cases on Tuesday doubled from Monday's 444.

A total of 146,020 cases have been recorded since the start of the pandemic.

Health authorities have also registered 27 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 5,329 in total. The median age of those who died was 79 years.

Meanwhile, an online platform for the general public wishing to register for the vaccination was launched on Monday.

Priority will be given to elderly people over 85 with vaccination for the public starting on Jan. 20.

Since Monday, 60,000 appointments have been booked through the platform, authorities reported.





