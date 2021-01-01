Senate overrides first Trump veto to uphold defense policy bill
WORLD Compiled from news agencies
Published
The US Senate on Friday voted to override President Donald Trump's veto of the $740-billion defense spending bill. The final 81-13 vote is a bipartisan rebuke to Trump as his tenure is set to expire on Jan. 20 when President-elect Joe Biden will assume office.
The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate overturned President Donald Trump's veto of a $740 billion defense bill on Friday, handing the Republican president the first veto defeat of his presidency weeks before he leaves office.
The Senate voted 81-13 to override Trump's veto two days before a new U.S. Congress is sworn into office on Sunday. Trump, who leaves office on Jan. 20, has had eight previous vetoes upheld.