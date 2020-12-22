First Israel-Morocco direct commercial flight takes off
A US-Israeli delegation flight to Morocco took off on Tuesday, less than two weeks after Morocco joined a growing list of Arab countries to begin normalizing relations with Israel.
The first direct commercial flight between Israel and Morocco took off from Tel Aviv Tuesday, broadcasters showed, in a symbolic trip after the countries reached a US-brokered deal to normalise ties.
The El Al flight with US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner and Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben Shabbat on board was headed to Rabat, where Morocco and Israeli officials were due to sign a series of agreements.