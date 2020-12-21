Nigeria confirms 501 new COVID-19 infections, 3 deaths

Nigeria has confirmed 501 new coronavirus cases and three related deaths amid a resurgence in infections for the past few weeks.

The new numbers bring the tally to 78,434 cases, including 1,221 fatalities and 68,303 recoveries, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday.

Infections count was relatively low between August and November but cases started rising early December, reaching a record daily high of 1,145 on Dec. 17.

To contain the spread of the virus, the government of Africa's most populous country issued new guidelines for businesses.

Since the risk of spread of the novel virus is higher in confined spaces, it mandated face masks and temperature checks at workplaces, and called for restricted physical meetings, and limited attendance in offices.

"This advisory is extremely important for workplaces & businesses, as the risk of spread of #COVID19 is higher when people gather indoors. There has been an increase in cases in office settings," said NCDC Director General Chikwe Ihekweazu.

About a new COVID-19 variant in the UK, which is said to be more transmissible, he said Nigeria is studying data and await additional guidance from the WHO.



