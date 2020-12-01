Turkey to help Azerbaijani army in clearing mines in Karabakh

The Turkish Armed Forces will support Azerbaijan's army in clearing mines in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, according to Turkey's National Defense Ministry.

The ministry in a statement on Monday announced that the armed forces will also provide military training for the Azerbaijani army.

The Turkish explosive ordnance disposal teams will support the Azerbaijani army and its troops by clearing mines and improvised explosive devices in areas liberated from the Armenian occupation, the statement noted.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

When new clashes erupted on Sept. 27, the Armenian army launched attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces and violated several humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

During the 44-day conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages from the Armenian occupation.

On Nov. 10, the two countries signed a Russia-brokered agreement to end fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.

The truce is seen as a victory for Azerbaijan and a defeat for Armenia, whose armed forces have been withdrawing as the agreement specified.