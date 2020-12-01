Azerbaijan creates new reality by expelling Armenia from its lands: Aliyev
"We have expelled the enemy from our land and created a new reality. Everyone should acknowledge this reality. People living in Nagorno-Karabakh today are Azerbaijani citizens, they will see that their lives will now be better in the state of Azerbaijan," President Ilham Aliyev stressed in his address to the nation on Tuesday.
On a so-called French resolution on Karabakh, Aliyev said France, "if they want it so much", can give their southern Marseille region to Armenians to establish a state.
On Nov. 23, the French Senate adopted a resolution, calling for the recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh as "a republic".
Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, is a territory recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
It was occupied by Armenia in 1991 and has since caused a deep rift with neighboring Azerbaijan.
New clashes in the territory erupted on Sept. 27 and ended with a Russian-brokered truce six weeks later.