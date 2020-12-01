7,500+ virus cases, over 200 deaths reported in Africa

A total of 7,559 new COVID-19 cases and 207 deaths were recorded across Africa over the past day, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) update on Tuesday.

The overall number of infections in Africa is now 2,170,843, with the death toll at 51,915 and recoveries at 1,840,575, latest figures show.

Southern Africa, with 887,500 cases and 23,200 deaths, is the worst-hit region on the continent.

However, it also has the highest number of recoveries at 810,100.

Some 741,100 cases have been reported in North Africa, 270,900 in East Africa, 205,800 in West Africa, and 65,600 in Central Africa.

The virus has claimed at least 19,500 lives in North Africa, 5,200 in East Africa, 2,900 in West Africa, and 1,200 in Central Africa, according to the Africa CDC.