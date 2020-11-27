Turkey launches probe into unlawful search of ship

Turkey has launched an investigation into Germany's unlawful inspection of the Turkey-flagged cargo vessel Roseline A in international waters.

The vessel was inspected unlawfully without consent of the flag state, according to a statement of the Public Chief Prosecutor's Office in Ankara.

On Nov 22, soldiers from a German frigate under EU's Operation Irini boarded and inspected Roseline A, in a move that drew sharp condemnations from Turkey.

According to the law of the sea, the consent of the flag state must be obtained for the personnel to board the ship in order to search the ships.

Despite warnings, the Hamburg Frigate's soldiers searched the merchant cargo vessel which was carrying humanitarian aid, food and paint.







