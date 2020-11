Russia reports daily record high of 27,543 new coronavirus cases

WORLD Reuters Published November 27,2020

Russia reported a record high of 27,543 new coronavirus infections on Friday, including 7,918 in the capital Moscow, bringing the national tally to 2,215,533.



Authorities also reported 496 deaths related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 38,558.