Rio has seen a surge of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 infections. There has been speculation the nation could be on track to follow the path of U.S. and Europe, where new cases are spiraling. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Brazil registered 37,614 additional cases of the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours and 691 related deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The South American country has now registered 6,204,220 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 171,460 deaths.