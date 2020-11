Prime Minister Boris Johnson's latest plan is to roll out mass testing to the hardest-hit areas, hoping to make enough inroads to be able to relax social restrictions in time for Christmas. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)

The United Kingdom reported 15,450 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total over the past seven days to 40,504, a 23% drop compared with the previous seven-day period.

Government data also showed that 206 new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Monday. The seven-day total of 3,084 deaths was up by 6%.

The United Kingdom has the highest death toll from the virus in Europe.