Kosovo exhibition showcases Ottoman doors, windows

An exhibition displaying 19th century Ottoman-era doors and windows kicked off in Prizren city of Kosovo on Monday.

The exhibition by Valtida Shukriu displays historic doors and windows she collected from the destroyed houses in the city.

Displaying eight doors and four windows from the Ottoman period, the exhibition aims to raise awareness about the protection of cultural heritage.

Shukriu said it took her four years to collect materials from more than 200 historical houses with cultural heritage value.

"I tried to create a collective awareness on the need to protect these doors and windows as they are part of cultural heritage and they represent an era of in our history," said Skukriu.

Shukriu pointed out that the historical Prizren doors, which have a lot of accessories were generally used by reputable families with high living standards.

The exhibition is held in cooperation with Kosovo's Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.










