Berlin police detain 365 people at protest over virus restrictions

Police said 365 people were detained in connection with the protests in Berlin against coronavirus restrictions, a number that includes those held for only a brief time.

The police were aware of 10 injured officers by Wednesday evening.

Among them was an officer who got a kick in the head as she took off her helmet, a police spokesperson said. She has been taken to hospital. Another officer's shoulder was dislocated.

Up to 2,400 officers were on duty at the Berlin demonstrations, which drew some 7,000 protesters on the streets around the Reichstag parliament building, the Brandenburg Gate and the Victory Column in Tiergarten park.

At times the police used water cannon and tear gas to disperse the crowds, most of whom were not wearing face masks.

By late evening most had left the streets although a few scattered groups remained and were being monitored by police, the spokesperson said.