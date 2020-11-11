WORLD

Merkel expects second wave of pandemic to be more severe than first

Merkel receives the annual report of German government’s panel of independent economic advisers in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 11, 2020. The report is predicting that the country's economy, Europe's biggest, will shrink by 5.1percent this year. (AP Photo)

The crisis remains severe despite recently positive news such as the development of , German Chancellor said on Wednesday, adding that the government would have to deal with the pandemic throughout the winter.

"As it was the case with the Spanish flu, we now also have to expect that the will be more severe," Merkel said during a video conference with the government's council of economic advisers.

