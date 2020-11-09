Video footage shows Armenian occupiers withdrawing from frontiers amid Karabakh fighting

The Azerbaijani army inflicted "heavy blows" Sunday on points of the Armenian army in the Khojavend region, according to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said the Armenian army suffered "heavy losses" and fled, leaving some frontiers.

"Heavy blows were inflicted on the enemy as a result of the offensive operation carried out by the Azerbaijan Army in the Khojavend direction of the front," said the statement.

"Damage was inflicted on enemy positions by fire strikes in this direction of the front."

The ministry also shared footage of the clashes.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics over Upper Karabakh, also known as Nagorno-Karabakh, have remained tense since 1991, but fresh clashes broke out on Sept. 27.

Since then, Armenia has repeatedly attacked Azerbaijani civilians and forces, even violating three humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

About 20% of Azerbaijan's territory-including Upper Karabakh and seven adjacent regions-has been under Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

While world powers have called for a sustainable cease-fire, Turkey has supported Baku's right to self-defense and demanded the withdrawal of Armenia's occupying forces.

Multiple UN resolutions also call for the unconditional withdrawal of the invading forces.















