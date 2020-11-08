BALKAN COUNTRY LEADERS HAIL BIDENS US ELECTION VICTORY

Leaders of the Balkan countries of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, and Albania extended congratulations to Joe Biden after major media outlets Saturday projected he had won the presidency.

Hailing his election, Sefik Dzaferovic, chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, wrote on social media: "I firmly believe that the proven friendship between the United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina will be further strengthened and enhanced by your choice.

"You are a proven friend of Bosnia and Herzegovina and you confirmed that in the period when you as a senator were strongly on the side of Bosnia and Herzegovina while it was being attacked, as well as in the period when you were the Vice President of the United States."

Zeljko Komsic, the Croat member of the presidency, also said that Biden's earlier dedicated engagement and contributions during turbulent times in the Western Balkans shows that his support for ensuring lasting peace, stability, and prosperity in this part of Europe will not be lacking.

Saying Biden will strengthen transatlantic alliances and cooperation, he added: "We will do everything in our power to make Bosnia and Herzegovina a part of NATO, and we believe that we will have your support in this process."

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic tweeted: "I wish you wisdom and resoluteness to face current challenges for the benefit of America and the rest of the world. I hope we will continue the good cooperation we had with [outgoing President Donald] Trump with you as well, and I am grateful for that."

When the election outcome still was in doubt, Vucic had said he would prefer Trump stay in office.

Albanian President Ilir Meta also congratulated former Vice President Biden and Senator Kamala Harris on their victory and stressed the special ties and strategic partnership between the two countries.

Prime Minister Edi Rama highlighted his government's cooperation with President Trump's administration and congratulated Biden for his "spectacular victory".