Iran blames US for trying to prevent 'change of global order'

The United States has tried to prevent "the change of the global order" by using military might, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said during a visit to Venezuela on Thursday.

Speaking at a conference in Caracas, Zarif accused Washington of using "terrorism" against Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, China and Russia, the state television channel VTV reported.

"The US government and the industrialized world are scared of the emergence of new powers, and therefore resort to terrorism," the minister said.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said that Iran "has supported Venezuela in difficult moments" caused by US sanctions.

The South American country is criticized by dozens of Western and Latin American nations, which do not recognize President Nicolas Maduro, and regard opposition leader Juan Guaido as the legitimate head of state.

Caracas has meanwhile stepped up relations with Tehran, which has supplied it with humanitarian aid and fuel, while Venezuela's own oil production has plummeted.

Zarif held talks with Maduro. The two countries are planning to step up scientific cooperation against the coronavirus pandemic, according to the national news agency AVN.

The Iranian foreign minister is also due to travel to Bolivia to attend the swearing-in ceremony of president-elect Luis Arce on Sunday, and to visit Cuba.











