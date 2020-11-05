WORLD

Biden says he will win presidency, calls for patience as votes are counted

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

says he has no doubt that he will win and he calls for calm and patience as votes are counted

Democrat said on Thursday he had no doubt he would defeat incumbent President and win the U.S. presidency, and asked everyone to stay calm as votes were counted.

"We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator Harris and I will be declared the winners. So, I ask everyone to stay calm. ... The process is working," Biden told reporters, referring to his running mate Senator Kamala Harris.

