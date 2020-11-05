Biden says he will win presidency, calls for patience as votes are counted
WORLD Agencies and A News
Joe Biden says he has no doubt that he will win and he calls for calm and patience as votes are counted
Democrat Joe Biden said on Thursday he had no doubt he would defeat incumbent President Donald Trump and win the U.S. presidency, and asked everyone to stay calm as votes were counted.
"We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator Harris and I will be declared the winners. So, I ask everyone to stay calm. ... The process is working," Biden told reporters, referring to his running mate Senator Kamala Harris.