ISRAELI SETTLER LEADERS PRAY FOR TRUMPS SUCCESS IN US ELECTION

One day ahead of the US presidential election, Israeli settler leaders held a prayer service on Monday in support of US President Donald Trump.

The service was held at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron in the occupied West Bank, a sacred site to both Jews and Muslims.

"We owe President Trump a debt of gratitude for his support of the state of Israel, the land of Israel, and the settlements over the past four years," the Times of Israel quoted Yochai Damri, who organized the gathering, as saying.

Also on Monday, religious Zionist newspaper Makor Rishon, published a letter by six rabbis, urging voters "who care about the state of Israel" to support Trump.

Referring to Trump's 2018 withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, the rabbis warned that Democratic nominee Joe Biden "has declared that he would reinstate this dangerous agreement with Iran."

Biden has signalled that he would be ready - under certain conditions - to re-enter the Iran nuclear deal. Trump has also spoken of swiftly entering a new deal with Iran, if re-elected.

Israel and Iran are staunch regional rivals.

The rabbis' letter also praised recent normalization agreements between Israel and three Arab countries, facilitated by the US.

During his time in office, Trump has recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moved the US embassy there.

He also formally recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which were annexed by Israel in 1981 but not recognized internationally.

Netanyahu has said that "Israel has never had a better friend" than Trump.











