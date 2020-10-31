WORLD

Orthodox priest seriously injured in Lyon shooting - police

A Greek was shot Saturday while he was closing his church in the French city of . The priest, a Greek citizen, is in a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot twice in the abdomen, a police official told reporters.

The attack occurred at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption in Lyon's 7th arrondissement around 4 p.m. local time (1500GMT) in the afternoon as the priest was closing the building.

"He was attacked by a single man who shot him twice," police officials said, according to French daily Le Figaro. The priest was shot twice in the stomach by the perpetrator who was armed with a sawed-off shotgun, the reports added.

Ludovic Cassier, a representative for the SGP Police Unit, described the assailant as "an individual of Mediterranean type who is about 1.9 m [6.2 feet] tall. He was dressed in a long black coat with a black cap, and seemed to be concealing a shotgun with sawn-off barrels under his coat. He used his weapon in the direction of the priest, and he fled."

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has issued a warning via Twitter that the police have cordoned off the area and are monitoring the situation.

"An event is underway in the Jean-Mace sector. Security and rescue forces are there. A security perimeter has been installed. Avoid the area and follow the instructions of the authorities."






