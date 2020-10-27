TURKEYS BOYCOTT CALL FOR FRENCH GOODS GIVES PARIS A HARD TIME

Turkey should not meddle in France's domestic affairs, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Tuesday, after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called for a boycott of French goods, citing French leader Emmanuel Macron's "anti-Islam" agenda.

Erdoğan's comments on Monday were the latest expression of anger in the Muslim world over offensive images being displayed in France of the Prophet Mohammad. Erdoğan also questioned Macron's mental health over anti-Islamic comments, prompting Paris to recall its ambassador in Ankara.

"It should shock each one of us that foreign powers are meddling with what is going on in France," Darmanin told France Inter radio, adding he was referring to Turkey and Pakistan, where parliament passed a resolution urging the government to recall its envoy from Paris.

"Turkey should not meddle with France's domestic affairs," Darmanin added.

The row has its roots in a knife attack outside a French school on Oct. 16 in which a man of Chechen origin beheaded Samuel Paty, a teacher who had shown pupils insulting cartoons of Prophet Mohammad.











