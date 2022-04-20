Zelensky: Russian army most barbaric and inhuman in World

"The Russian army in this war is writing itself into world history forever as the most barbaric and inhuman army in the world. Purposefully killing civilians, destroying residential neighbourhoods, civilian infrastructure, and using all kinds of weapons, including those prohibited by international conventions, is the Russian army's modus operandi. And it's that villainy, which for generations will mark the Russian state as a source of absolute evil," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement.