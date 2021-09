World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina suspended

A World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended on Sunday. Brazilian health officials took to the field to accuse a number of Argentine players of breaking COVID-19 quarantine rules. Just five minutes after kickoff, officials walked onto the pitch and led off the trio of Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso and Emiliano Martinez, as well as Emiliano Buendia who was in the stands.