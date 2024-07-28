 Contact Us
Video World What you need to know about Venezuela's presidential election
07.28.2024 14:31
What you need to know about Venezuela's presidential election

Venezuela's presidential candidates made their final appeals to voters ahead of the country's election Sunday. Who are the candidates? President Nicholas Maduro who has been in the job since 2013 is running for a third term. The 61-year-old, who succeeded Hugo Chavez, is confident he is still the right man to lead the OPEC country that has been governed by the socialists for a quarter of a century. His challenger is Edmundo Gonzalez, a 74-year-old former diplomat who has attracted significant support, drawing crowds of thousands.
