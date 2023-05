Wagner starts withdrawing units from Bakhmut

"We are pulling units out of Bakhmut. It's 5:00, May 25. Before June 1 the most units will be relocated to the rear camps. We're transferring positions, ammunition to the military, everything, including military rations. But, if the military are in a tough situation, of course, we are leaving those who played a crucial part in capturing Bakhmut," Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a statement.