US 'reviewing' consequences for Saudi Arabia over OPEC decision

The US is "reviewing" consequences for Saudi Arabia after a decision by OPEC+ to cut oil production, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday. "We are not only deeply disappointed in that, we think it's short-sighted. And as the President's made very clear, that decision has to have consequences and that's something that we're reviewing as we speak," Blinken said.