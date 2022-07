U.S. may resume offensive arms sales to Saudis - source

The White House is weighing lifting a ban on U.S. sales of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia ahead of a visit to the region by President Joe Biden. According to sources, Senior Saudi officials have pressed their U.S. counterparts to scrap a policy of selling only defensive arms to its top Gulf partner in recent months. Washington and Riyadh have long been close military allies in confronting Iran.