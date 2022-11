US, Japan and S. Korea warn Pyongyang against nuclear test

The United States, Japan and South Korea on Sunday vowed a "strong and resolute response" if Pyongyang carried out a nuclear test. US President Joe Biden held talks on the crisis with allies Japan and South Korea in Phnom Penh Sunday, on the eve of a crunch meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, whom he will press to rein in North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.