U.S. Capitol riots | Oath Keepers founder receives 18-year prison sentence

Eighteen years in prison for Stewart Rhodes. That's the sentence the founder of the far-right militant Oath Keepers received from a U.S. federal judge Thursday for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021. A jury found him guilty in November of seditious conspiracy and other crimes related to the Capitol riot.