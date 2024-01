UN relief chief: Gaza has turned into a location filled with tragedy and hopelessness

The UN's relief chief on Friday warned that the Gaza Strip has become "uninhabitable" since the Oct. 7 attacks, and called for an immediate end to the conflict. "Three months since the horrific 7 October attacks, Gaza has become a place of death and despair," Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said in a statement.