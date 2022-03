UN: Hundreds of Ukrainian civilians killed, calls for investigation

Between 24 February and 15th March, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights recorded 1,900 civilian casualties. The total consists of 726 people killed, including 52 children and 1,174 injured, including 63 children. The actual number is likely much higher. Most of these casualties were caused by the use in populated areas of explosive weapons with a wide impact area.