Ukraine war | Zelensky says power blackouts are Russia's last hope

"We have to be aware that Russia has not abandoned this tactic of terror. Any absence of mass missile strikes simply means that the enemy is readying new attacks. And there could be strikes at any time. "Russia is still counting on blackouts. This is the terrorists' last hope. As long as they have missiles -- and they still do -- please take seriously the warnings from our military command," Zelensky said in his nightly video address.